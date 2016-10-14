West I-94 ramps to reopen next week

After discussing the traffic situation with the contractor, MnDOT leaders agreed the extra days will lead to a better result and safer paving process.

Crews will also complete grading work on the southbound lanes of Highway 29 and may begin paving the highway by the end of the week.

Drivers heading northbound on Highway 29 will also encounter a short detour early next week. Crews will complete the final paving on the roundabout Monday and Tuesday, so northbound traffic will detour to County Road 4 (toward Forada) and north on County Road 87, which will lead back to Highway 29.

Two other traffic notes:

1)The detour near the roundabout should be removed by the middle of next week.

2)I-94 will closed half at a time overnight next Wednesday so crews can remove the remaining forms on the underside of the bridge.

Work completed this week:

--Grading and paving near the west side ramps.

--Paving, grinding and curb work near the roundabout.

Work scheduled for next week:

--Grading on southbound Highway 29.

--Paving may begin on southbound Highway 29.

--Roundabout detour removed by mid-week.

--Bridge form removal

Traffic impacts next week:

--Highway 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east).

--Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94.

--Overnight lane closures on I-94 tentatively set for Wednesday night.

--Delays possible during peak traffic times.