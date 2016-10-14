Having a blast at fire department's open house

Held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, the event included fire station tours, a bouncy house, fingerprinting, pictures with firefighter suits for children and more.

One of the most popular activities took place behind the fire station. With guidance from a member of the fire department's Explorers, children handled a fire hose and directed a blast of water at "flames" that were in the windows of a mock cut-out of a house. When struck just right by the water, the flames would disappear.

Another hit was the LifeLink helicopter that landed and took off in the street in front of the fire station.

Information was also provided about the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, Safety Escape House and the Alexandria Fire Department Explorers.

All the events were free.