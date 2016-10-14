Search
    Having a blast at fire department's open house

    By Al Edenloff Today at 1:00 a.m.
    Erick DeLong, a member of the Alexandria Fire Department Explorers, helps his nephew, Chase DeLong, put out "flames" in a window of a cut-out house. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)1 / 4
    Children wear plastic fire helmets that were given away at the Alexandria Fire Department's Open House. Firefighter Chris Johnson watched as Jessi Malone helped her sons, Riley and Grant, put on hats. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 4
    A line of childen patiently wait for their turn in the bouncy house at Monday's open house. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 4
    A LifeLink helicopter takes off while the crowd at the open house on Monday watches. (Al Edenloff | Echo Press)4 / 4

    It was hard to tell who was having the most fun at the Alexandria Fire Department's open house Monday — the children, the parents or firefighters.

    Held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, the event included fire station tours, a bouncy house, fingerprinting, pictures with firefighter suits for children and more.

    One of the most popular activities took place behind the fire station. With guidance from a member of the fire department's Explorers, children handled a fire hose and directed a blast of water at "flames" that were in the windows of a mock cut-out of a house. When struck just right by the water, the flames would disappear.

    Another hit was the LifeLink helicopter that landed and took off in the street in front of the fire station.

    Information was also provided about the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, Safety Escape House and the Alexandria Fire Department Explorers.

    All the events were free.

