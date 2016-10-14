Chippewa River Watershed Project seeks photo contest entries

The winning photos will be published in a 2017 calendar and featured on the Chippewa River Watershed Project website and other publications. The Best in Show winner will receive $50.

Anyone is eligible to enter the contest; you do not need to live in the watershed to submit a photo. The photo must be taken in the Chippewa River Watershed, which includes many tributaries and lakes and parts of eight counties.

Entries are encouraged to include a river, lake feature or other water feature. Photo subjects can be related to wildlife, recreation, landscape, agricultural and more. Photos from all seasons are needed. Photos should be taken within the last three years.

Submissions are limited to a maximum of three photos per person. Digital photos are preferred, but paper photos will be accepted. Photos should be in color. All photo entries must include a submitted registration form to be eligible for the contest.

Photo submissions are due to the Chippewa River Watershed Project by Tuesday, Nov. 1. For more complete contest rules and registration forms, visit the Chippewa River Watershed Project's website at www.chippewariver.org or call (320) 321-1718. Maps of the watershed are also available on the website.