Bob Wolfe of Indigo Signworks of Alexandria walked outside his front office door after a late day rain and saw a rainbow stretching above the I-94 construction. "I hope it brings them luck to finish it early," Wolfe said. If you have a great photo, email it with a brief description to jsly@echopress.com.