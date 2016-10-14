The deep impact of abuse

This year, there were 34 silhouettes, driving home the fact that domestic abuse is still a problem — possibly even a growing one, based on the 11 additional silhouettes.

Because of this issue, community members continue to gather each year for the Domestic Abuse Awareness Luncheon, sponsored by United Communities Advocating Non-Violence and Someplace Safe. This year's luncheon was Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

The speaker was Brittany Schneider, the wife of a Lake City police officer who was shot and killed when responding to a domestic violence call in 2011.

During the call, Schneider's husband, Shawn Schneider, was able to bring a 17-year-old girl to safety. However, as he walked around the side of the house, he was shot in the head. Eleven days later, on Dec. 30, 2011, he died.

Officers later found the man who had shot Schneider, Alan Sylte, in the home. He was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brittany Schneider, who was working at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester at the time, was called and informed of the events that had taken place. She was told her husband had been shot, and was being airlifted to Mayo.

"Our beautiful life was on instant replay," she told the crowd. "The day we met. The day we were married. The purchase of our first home. The amazing gift of three healthy children. Over and over, until December 30, 2011, when Shawn would take his last breath."

After her husband's death, Schneider learned that Sylte had a history of suicidal tendencies and abusive relationships. She was contacted by one of Sylte's ex-girlfriends. At first she didn't respond, but eventually she chose to meet with the woman.

"It was almost two years to the day that my husband was murdered," Schneider recalled. "I could see the snowflakes hitting the ground as this beautiful, educated girl in her 20s approached me. We sat in that restaurant for hours talking about who Alan (Sylte) was as a person, his troubled childhood, their intimate relationship and the relationships that followed. Elizabeth told me about Alan's broken family and how he never received any proper help or guidance regarding his constant suicidal threats."

In the years after her husband's death, Schneider also learned that in 2006, police had been called about a suicidal male with a shotgun who had pushed and punched his girlfriend. The man was identified as Sylte, and he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. However, the charges were dropped.

After Shawn's death, Sylte's then-girlfriend, the one whom he had pushed and punched, spoke to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis and insisted Sylte could never hurt anyone. It was then that Schneider realized how deep the impact of abuse ran in victims.

"Our system failed," Schneider said. "It failed on not providing the nourishment to a domestic violence victim that had been stripped of her own self-worth, a victim who thought even years later that she needed to protect him."

As she concluded her speech, Schneider then left the audience with an important message.

"We need to make a change," she said. "We need to minimize the impact and we need to minimize the leftovers. Each of you have one voice. Together we are a choir of passionate voices. You can make a difference. You can prevent battery and you can prevent murder."