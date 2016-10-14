Abusers are not 'nice guys'

Clausen-Keifer was the speaker at this year's Taking Steps to End Domestic Violence event that took place Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Alexandria. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the event, which always takes place during October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Clausen-Keifer shared her story of abuse and also her story of hope.

She talked about growing up and not really remembering much of her childhood. She unfortunately forgot the good with all of the bad. From the outside, it may have looked like she was part of a good family — she was a cheerleader, a gymnast, an honor student, in the National Honor Society and the homecoming queen.

She remembers these events in her life, but doesn't remember the details.

Except for the violence.

"I remember the bruises, the split lips, the black eyes, the blood, the terror, the anger, the hopelessness, the sadness, the anxiety," she said to the packed room. "I remember his out-of-control rage. I remember my stepfather trying to sexually abuse my sisters and me."

The memories — or stories she was told of her childhood — set the stage for the first half of her life.

Her mother first married Lloyd. They had five children. But he left her with not only those children, but the feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness, she said. Her biological father went on to marry seven different women.

Then, Lyle, her stepfather, came along.

"My mom married someone she thought was a good man since he was willing to raise five kids that weren't his. She was so wrong," said Clausen-Keifer.

She told stories of Lyle, whom everyone said "was such a nice guy."

He was the nice guy who fed mice to their cat only to show the kids the bloodied, headless bodies.

He was the nice guy who put their pet cat in their pet bird's cage so that cat could have a feast.

He was the nice guy who beat their mother to a bloody pulp in the front seat of the car and then dumped her body "like garbage" on the boulevard in front of their house in front of the children.

He was the nice guy who overturned the sofa with their mother on it, then overturned a kitchen table, ripped off one of the legs and proceeded to beat their mother with it.

"He would have killed her but her screams brought us downstairs and even though we were too terrified to do anything, we yelled, 'Don't hurt our mommy!'" said Clausen-Keifer.

Lyle died at the age of 58, leaving their mother free of violence after 25 years. Her sister published an article after he passed away, detailing the sexual abuse and the physical abuse and people in the town they lived in were shocked.

To this day, she said people still say, "'But Lyle was such a nice guy.' I want everyone to know, Lyle was not a nice guy. He was a monster."

Her younger years, she said, set her up for later as she ended up in the same situation as her mother. Despite watching what her mother went through, the abuse cycle was not broken.

Along came Rick.

She ended up marrying a boy she had known since kindergarten. A boy she thought was a nice guy.

Clausen-Keifer recalled her marriage and how she spent so many years in tears. She spent years crying far away from her children so they would never know how bad it really was. She sought help in a counselor, but soon found that the male counselor was not a great fit as he told her to, "Go home, wrap your naked body in cellophane and meet him at the door when he comes home."

She didn't do that. Instead she eventually found a counselor she could actually trust and one that didn't blame her mother for what was going on in her marriage.

As the years passed, the abuse — the ridicule, the sarcasm, the hurtful words — continued and Clausen-Keifer tried to keep herself busy outside the home.

She was president of the League of Women Voters, the chairwoman of the board of directors for the Community Education committee, along with numerous other committees and organizations. She said she was an aggressive feminist, a hypervigilant mother and, unfortunately, a sad and anxious woman at home. She became sick, insecure and ended up acquiring several phobias.

Eventually, Clausen-Keifer found a voice — her voice — and the secrets were no longer silent. She found a support group in her sisters and her friends and the sharing of her abuse began. The stories — her stories — were told.

And after 22 years of marriage, she finally left.

Rick passed away three and a half years later. Hundreds of people came to his funeral, she said, remembering one thing she always used to tell him, "I would rather be your friend or your dog than your wife or your child." She said everyone loved him because he was such a nice guy.

"I don't think you can compare physical violence to cruel words, but cruel words can destroy. I do know that growing up in a violent house set me up for staying in a verbally abusive marriage for as long as I did," she said.

Society, she added, has many explanations for why abuse happens, but that although there may be reasons why the behavior happens, it does not — or should not — excuse the behavior.

Clausen-Keifer, who is remarried and in a wonderful relationship, gave out some advice at the end of her speech. She said for people to pay attention, to not only the bruises, but the stories and the craziness. She said for people to offer support, suggest counselors and Someplace Safe, which offers support and resources for domestic violence victims in West Central Minnesota.

"And above all, love them," she said. "These women do not deserve an abusive life. And remember, it is often hard to leave; at least right away."

She said she has come a long way from being the little girl who was so afraid for her mommy, whom she called a hero. And she said others can, too. Her message is that there is hope for the victims. There is hope for family and friends. And there is hope for the survivors.

In the end, Clausen-Keifer described herself in these words: "I am a strong survivor!"