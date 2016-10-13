Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Burglary, comp reporting someone is breaking into the house he is at, while on the phone comp said it was OK, he knew them, advised deputies to slow down but continue as comp did not sound well, when officer pulled into driveway, lights shut off, made contact at front door with comp who said someone pulled into driveway and then left, said everything was fine, Alex.

Fire, garage fire, Alex.

Property damage crash, comp reporting damage to his camper, looks as if a vehicle may have hit it, front lower right cap covering seams approximately a foot long, busted, and front right bottom panel dented in, photos taken, Kensington.

Fire, lawnmower on fire, put out with fire extinguisher.

Suspicious activity, female called her daughter's phone asking strange questions, comp told person to stop calling, would like it reported, had comp block number and call Sprint, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, older Latino male and teen walking around acting suspicious, they were looking for a cell phone that went missing earlier at the high school, gone on arrival, Lake Cowdry.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Juvenile trouble, incident occurred the day before.

Fight/disturbance, mother and son having verbal argument regarding the towing of his vehicles.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious activity, found a child’s backpack at the intersection, backpack brought back to APD.

Property damage crash, no injuries, 10th Ave E/Hawthorne St.

Public assist, comp had questions on what to do with a cat that has been left at location.

Abandoned vehicle, vehicle has been sitting on the street for days, flat tire, broken windows, vehicle red tagged.

Public assist, comp would like to speak to officer about retrieving vehicles from body shop.

Hit and run, comp reports her truck was hit and the mirror was damaged, Broadway St.

Abandoned vehicle, older white Ford Taurus has been sitting on the street in front of his rentals for about six weeks, doesn't belong to either renters, vehicle red tagged

Public assist, protesters preventing vehicles from freely coming and going from parking lot, spoke with lone protestor and advised of complaint, she stated they are not restricting any traffic, advised comp of findings.

Public assist, wife trying to leave the home with the child, stood by while parents made arrangements with child.

Property damage crash, minor, no injuries, 5th Ave W/Broadway St.

Drunk, intoxicated male on the ground, gave subject a ride to his residence.

Stolen vehicle, vehicle taken with his cell phone inside, keys were left in the vehicle and car unlocked.

Public assist, needs an officer to assist him with asking some males to leave, parties arguing over property, advised of civil court process and males were asked to leave.

