Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Suspicious activity, caller reporting two people walking in the ditch with blankets wrapped around them, Alex.

Public assist, request from MN National Guard to contact AWOL soldier and try to retrieve his military equipment, soldier may be working at Geneva Golf Club, left phone message for person one, will contact his foster parents and try to get this resolved, Alex.

Civil matter, reporting an issue with his tools not being returned, person one was concerned that a friend was not returning his tools, person two is holding the tools until he receives payment for an accident that happened in the past, advised that this is a civil issue and told what the options are, Alex.

Crash, comp reporting he struck a state vehicle in the parking lot of the library, indicated there is no damage to either vehicle but wanted it reported since he could not locate the owner, requested an officer respond to parking lot to ensure no damage to the state owned vehicle, Alex.

Suicide threats, comp is concerned about possible suicidal female, comp was on phone with her and she was making generalizations regarding suicide, no means mentioned, address provided does not exist, phone ping was in Brainerd, comp is talking to person one on second phone and will call Brainerd PD when possible, info passed to Brainerd PD by dispatch, Brandon.

Check welfare of person, concerned that the mother of his child is under the influence of prescription drugs and currently shouldn't be caring for their son, comp would like a call first, spoke to comp about the situation, Kensington.

Runaway, comp wants to report his 15-year-old daughter as a runaway, juvenile was transported to ER for an eval, Evansville.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Suspicious activity, intoxicated male wants to talk to officers about doing better in the world and that there were some people in the area that gave him bad vibes, person one concerned about a friend and this friend coming to the house because he broke his scale.

Suspicious vehicle, comp works at humane society, there is a white Dodge Ram truck occupied by a male in the parking lot for last 30 minutes, comp is uncomfortable leaving, party in parking lot was waiting to pick up his dog that was impounded the night before.

Suspicious person, caller stating a male party wearing white is in a grove of trees behind location, comp stated to take first driveway and make a left, comp will meet with officer, person stated he usually comes to this location every morning and afternoon and has a picnic with his dog, called comp and let her know of the outcome.

Public assist, comp would like call back, has questions about neighborhood.

Suspicious activity, comp stating female and male are having a domestic in the parking lot male is wearing a green construction shirt and female is in a Buick, verbal argument between the two, person one didn't want person two to work today, nothing further.

Fraud, attempted fraudulent use of a debit card at one of their branches.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Juvenile trouble, student not at school and unable to make contact with parent.

Property damage crash, minor crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious activity, male was changing clothes out in the open, then started walking towards downtown, he was carrying yellow backpack.

Public assist, comp requesting to speak to an officer regarding domestic abuse, male looking for some resources for issues.

Suspicious activity, report of a male throwing rocks at the windows of apartment building.

Suspicious activity, comp works for social services, foster parents called her with some concerns about one of her foster children, would like call back.

Crash with other property, report of debris on road as a van ran up on median and hit sign, unsure if van is still there, minor crash report, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Property damage crash, minor crash, Broadway St.

Public assist, gas drive off.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, minor, 3rd Ave E/Broadway St.

Suspicious vehicle, end of Nevada St, person one cited for use of tobacco by person under 18.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding a check welfare he wants done, located daughter and advised her she needed to be home by 9 p.m.

Public assist, comp would like officer to meet at location to take a report on some marks he found on his children.

Public assist, comp is manager of the Belmont, a tenant left a faucet running and it was leaking into another apartment below,

landlord made contact with tenant and did not need officers.

Public assist, comp stated there's a female beating on his door and he doesn't want her there, female gone upon arrival, verbal argument, sounds like she went to her mother’s to spend the night, female party agreed to leave and stay at her mom’s, came back to grab some stuff.

Suspicious vehicle,comp reporting a dark van creeping around the area, only description is a darker colored old model van, continually drives along 45th Ave, gone on arrival, sat in area incase it returned, extra patrol at night requested.

Public assist, comp called and his company is doing housekeeping at Y and there's a lady that's banging on the front door saying her car is dead and she has three kids with her, person one has a friend company to jump her battery because it was dead, she was advised to call if they don't show up and needed more assistance.

Public assist, CenterPoint employee is uncomfortable going to this residence at this time of night, would like to meet with an officer at the main entrance to the trailer park, CenterPoint didn't find any issues at this point, however if occurrences continue to happen social services may have to be notified.

