UPDATED: Fire erupts in Alexandria home

A loss has been estimated at $1.2 million after a large Alexandria home caught fire early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called just before 6:30 a.m. to 1506 Lakeside Drive, an area not in the city limits, which meant there were no fire hydrants accessible.

Forada, Garfield, Carlos and Osakis departments were called in to assist the Alexandria Fire Department, using tankers to haul water to the fire scene..

“It’s going to be a total loss, I’m sure,” Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said at the scene.

Karrow said the homeowners, Dr. Fred Townsend and Sarah Townsend, were awakened by a smoke alarm and were able to get vehicles moved out of the garage, where the fire is suspected to have started.

The fire then spread through the rest of the house, which is near Lake Winona north of the Alexandria Municipal Airport.

The home is the same one where an air ambulance helicopter crashed about a month ago.

In addition to having to use tankers to bring water to the scene, Karrow said the cul de sac location and the construction of the 7,500-square-foot home complicated the fire fight. The house, built in 1973, has had multiple additions with vaulted ceilings,

“Basically like a big chimney laying on its side and the fire was running above in the open attic space,” Karrow wrote in a summary of the fire.

Karrow said the fire was likely an electrical fire that started in the garage attic area.

Firefighters were on scene from 6:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. and were called back at 3:20 p.m. when a bed in the home rekindled.

The damage estimate is based on the replacement cost of the home and contents and the demolition costs.

About 150,000 gallons of water were shuttled by eight water tankers, Karrow said. A water fill station was set up on a 13th Ave. hydrant – the last hydrant in the city water distribution grid. The Alexandria Fire Station was also used as a fill station.

“Everything went as well as it could due to the training and teamwork,” Karrow said. “I could not be … prouder of being a member of the Alexandria Fire Department.

“Also, I have said many times how grateful we (the Alexandria Fire Department) are for our mutual aid partners. This city, county … community is truly blessed for all the law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies and how they work together.”

North Ambulance, Alexandria Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse assisted.

This was the fourth fire in less than a week in Douglas County. A home burned in Garfield on Saturday, a tow truck caught fire near Miltona on Sunday and a garage burned in south Alexandria on Monday.