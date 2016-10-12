Fire erupts in Alexandria home

An Alexandria home appeared to be a total loss after a fire broke out early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called just before 6:30 a.m. to 1506 Lakeside Drive, an area not in the city limits, which meant there were no fire hydrants accessible.

Forada, Garfield, Carlos and Osakis departments were called into assist the Alexandria Fire Department, using tankers to haul water for a hydrant a few blocks away.

"It's going to be a total loss, I'm sure," Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow said at the scene.

Karrow said the homeowners were awakened by an alarm and were able to get out of the house.

He said the fire appears to have started in the garage and spread to the rest of the house, which is near Lake Winona north of the Alexandria Municipal Airport.

It is the same cul de sac where an air ambulance helicopter crashed about a month ago.