    Damp but determined to stop violence w/video

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 7:20 p.m.
    1 / 3
    People of all ages, including Carl Moyle, 15-months-old of Eagle Bend, participate in the walk. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 3
    Participants carry signs with many different messages while on the walk. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)3 / 3

    Despite the drizzly weather, community members gathered together to take a stand against domestic violence in the 10th annual Taking Steps Against Domestic Violence walk. The event, which began on the lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse, took place Tuesday, Oct. 11. 

    People of all ages and all walks of life took part in the annual walk, which lead them up Fillmore Street, down Broadway and back down Sixth Avenue to Calvary Lutheran Church. A light supper was served for participants in the church basement and the guest speaker was Bev Clausen-Kieffer, a domestic abuse survivor. Watch Friday's paper for more on her story.

    The annual Domestic Abuse Awareness Luncheon, sponsored by United Communities Advocating Non-Violence and Someplace Safe, will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

    The speaker for the luncheon is Brittany Schneider, the wife of a Lake City police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in 2011.

