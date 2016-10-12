Teamwork through training

During Saturday's training, first responders were encouraged to treat the role players as they would treat victims in a real hostile event situation. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Shots rang out in the halls. Screams followed. Law enforcement rushed in to assess the scene and search out the assailant.

Then a whistle was blown by an instructor, signaling the end of the drill. The shots that had been fired were blanks, the screams had come from role players and the threat was not real.

This was the repeated scene at Woodland Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 8, as emergency personnel gathered to train for response to hostile events such as shootings and explosions.

HANDS-ON TRAINING

Bringing the 3ECHO training course to Alexandria was orchestrated by Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Karrow after a few area firefighters took part in the same training last year in Grand Marais.

"They came back and said, 'This is really, really good, intense training,'" Karrow recalled. "When you have firefighters say, 'Oh, this is the best training in 10 years,' you try to bring it to your community."

After hearing about the course, Karrow made it his mission to bring the training to Alexandria. A $9,000 grant from the Alexandria Area Community Foundation and a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota Board of Firefighting Training and Education helped to make that goal a reality. Many local emergency responder entities sent personnel to participate in hopes that the training could help, should any hostile events take place in the area.

"We live in a day and age where people are doing harmful things to other people," 3ECHO lead instructor Jonathan Bundt said. "There are lessons we've learned through pain and loss that have become important for the first responder community to look at for models of how to deal with and save lives of people who have been injured."

Seventy-eight participants representing 10 local agencies began the training by taking part in four hours of lecture Friday, followed by eight hours of active training Saturday. The active training included simulations of hostile events such as shootings and explosions.

"It was a nice opportunity to get law enforcement, fire and EMS together and train on some new concepts and different ideas as to how to get victims out in a large-scale incident," said Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen.

Bundt says the most important aspect to take away from the training is for all emergency responders to be on the same page when responding to a dangerous situation.

"The success of this is all in unifying the decision making in a very rapid manner, and trying to mitigate the risk as much as we can," Bundt said.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

It wasn't just emergency personnel at the training. Twenty-five Alexandria Technical and Community College law enforcement students took part as role players for the simulations. Many of them played injured victims, which allowed the first responders to practice removing actual people during an emergency rather than using dummies. The role players also added to the noise level in the building, which aimed to mimic that of a real hostile event.

"I think that the experience was very beneficial to us as students watching and learning police tactics," said second year law enforcement student Jared Wencel. "I'm currently taking a class at ATCC called Police Firearms and Survival Tactics. I saw many of the tactics used Saturday that I'm currently being taught."

Wolbersen agrees that the training was good for students to partake in.

"The students were exposed to the concepts and were able to hear and observe all the things that were happening," he said. "It was definitely beneficial to the students."

Prominent community members such as Alexandria Schools Superintendent Julie Critz and Mayor Sara Carlson also attended to gain insight into the teamwork that takes place when responding to emergency situations.

"They worked together to get this training and do it, and I'm here just to show how important it is in our city and community," Carlson said.

Karrow says he feels that the training was worth the time and financial investment of approximately $400 per participant. He feels first responders in the area are now even better prepared.

"Whether it's (a hostile event) at Zion Lutheran School, or St. Mary's, or the football field, or the grocery store even, it allows the police, sheriff, North Ambulance and Alex fire to have coordinated response to save lives quickly," Karrow said. "The whole goal is to get out of a hostile, active event, to get victims out quickly."

ABOUT 3ECHO

The 3ECHO course covers hostile event entry, evaluation and evacuation, which are three vital aspects when confronting a potential mass casualty situation.

The course dates back to 2006, which is when Bundt says it started to become clear that there were gaps in the knowledge base for hostile event response.

"The old school way was to sort of set up a perimeter around a shooting incident and wait for the SWAT team, and that's just not going to work in this day and age," he said. "We took models from our military, from Israel and from London. Our bomb squad leadership, SWAT team leadership and medical leadership, we all sat down and said, 'OK, how do we fix this?'"

From there, the 3ECHO course was born. Bundt said the program is approved by the Department of Homeland Security.

"There are people who are doing different types of elements of this, but they're not looking at it in the same way as far as performance-based, hands-on, saving people's lives in the same manner. We're the first," Bundt said.

Bundt enjoys being an instructor, and says community members should know this training is important and is being done only as a precaution.

"You really meet people from all over the state who want to do right and good for their community and they're willing to put themselves at risk," he said. "It's important for the community to know that they're doing this and practicing this. It's not because we're worried and scared, it's because it's the right thing to do."