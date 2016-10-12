As final 2017 individual market health insurance rates are released by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, MNsure is encouraging Minnesotans to learn about cost-saving opportunities available through the state's online health insurance marketplace.

The cost savings come in the form of an advanced premium tax credit. These federal tax credits act like instant discounts, reducing the monthly out-of-pocket cost a Minnesotan pays for their health insurance coverage. An individual earning up to $47,520 a year or a family of four earning up to $97,200 a year could qualify. Additional income thresholds are available at www.mnsure.org/individual-family/cost/financial-assistance.jsp.

Currently, two out of three MNsure enrollees qualify for an advanced premium tax credit, saving on average $210 every month, or $2,520 a year. However, as premiums increase, so does the amount of tax credits available to Minnesotans, meaning that in many cases, tax credits can lessen or completely eliminate large premium increases.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1, and MNsure is urging Minnesotans to take action early in order to make sure their health insurance coverage is set starting January 1, 2017.

Four health insurance companies, BluePlus, HealthPartners, Medica and UCare, will offer 90 different health insurance plans through MNsure for the 2017 coverage year. Multiple health care plans through MNsure are available in every county across the state. All premium rate information will be available at mn.gov/commerce. Both premium and tax credit information will be available on MNsure.org in mid-October.

The 2017 open enrollment period begins Nov. 1, 2016, and ends on Jan. 31, 2017. Small group employers and Minnesotans eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year-round.