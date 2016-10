Motorists on Highway 29 on the south side of Parkers Prairie will encounter a short detour beginning the week of Oct. 10.

Crews will replace a large center line culvert near Lake Adley.

Vehicles will be directed to the frontage road on the east side of Highway 29.

The work will take about 10 days.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.