Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Oct. 10

Public assist, requesting to speak with a deputy regarding HRO or OFP orders, provided information on HRO process, Someplace Safe information and information on laws relating to protecting yourself, Alex.

Public assist, requesting to speak to a deputy about her son, concerned for his welfare, son called while speaking with the comp, provided her with some options she could try, Alex.

Fire, detached garage fire, started when sparks blew out of burn barrel and into garage, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting a screen on his window was cut and his video game is scratched, male transported to ER for eval, Brandon.

Threats, comp receiving threats over the phone, person two being harassed by person three, advised to seek an HRO, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Oct. 10

Comp stating there is a drunk female sitting outside refusing to leave, brought to her grandmother's residence.

Runaway, comp woke up this morning and her 13-year-old granddaughter was gone.

Runaway, comp’s daughter not home this morning.

Juvenile trouble, two students having a dispute, spoke with students and directed to leave each other alone, comp also contacted student’s parents.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Hit and run, minor crash in clinic lot by handicap parking, comp stated she found note and will take care of it, 30th Ave W.

Traveler’s aid, requesting gas money.

Property damage crash, call of two vehicle crash, Pioneer Rd SE.

Theft, ex husband used her credit card, parties are still married, civil dispute between husband and wife, advised to contact a divorce attorney.

Public assist, comp requesting to speak with officer about incident involving her daughter.

Suicide attempt, female took a variety of pills for suicidal attempt, transported by ambulance to the ER.

Door found open, comp went to shop, door was open with lights off, cannot get in contact with owner, locked it up.

Criminal damage to property, comp’s computer was damaged by ex-wife.

Juvenile trouble, transport to address.

Suspicious activity, son’s friends showed up looking for money and he's concerned they'll come back, informed son of issue and advised him to call if he needs anything from law enforcement.

Public assist, female out of control, hemale calmed down, transport deputy sitting with her.

Public assist, comp has questions on how to keep child away from verbally abusive father.

Public assist, ER requesting APD transport a patient home, located subject near the 13th and Broadway, arrested subject on Stearns County warrant.

Suspicious activity, comp's daughter was followed coming home from work this evening, unable to locate.

