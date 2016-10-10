City council salaries may rise

Alexandria City Council members and the mayor may receive a 10 percent salary increase next year.

The council voted 4-1 to give preliminary approval to the increases at its Monday meeting. Salaries haven't increased since 2014.

Beginning in 2017, the salaries of the five council members will increase from $6,438 per year to $7,148, while the mayor's pay will increase from $8,431 to $9,274.

There is no increase proposed for the following year, 2017-2018.

In addition, the mayor and council will be compensated $50 for each special meeting or emergency council meeting. The council did not receive per diems in the past.

Virgil Batesole voted against the salary increases. He asked City Administrator Marty Schultz how the city compared to other councils. Schultz said that when the city looked at numbers two years ago, the average pay for council members ranged from $6,200 to $7,500, and mayor salaries ranged from $8,300 to $9,500.

"I don't think any of us are getting rich," said Mayor Sara Carlson. "We're right in there, Virgil."

Batesole still voted no. He said that he wanted to see more detailed data before the council gives the increases final approval.

The city's legislative committee reviewed a draft ordinance of the increases and recommended the new amounts.

The salaries are included in the city's 2017 preliminary budget.

RCC EXPANSION

The council is hoping the second time will be the charm to get funding for a major expansion project at the Runestone Community Center.

Despite the city's and county's support this past legislative session, the project was not included in the bonding bill that ultimately failed to pass in the final moments of the session. At that time, the city was pursuing an $8 million to $8.5 million project and hoped to receive half that amount from the Legislature. The goal was to raise the other half through a combination of private donations, local bonding or a referendum.

At its meeting Monday night, the council voted to continue working with the Legislature on including funding for the RCC expansion in an upcoming bonding bill.

The council was presented with options to pay JLG Architects $1,700 to update the preliminary budget for the project or $25,000 for a more detailed study. The council didn't take action on either option.

RENTAL UNIT INSPECTIONS

The council gave final approval to amend the city's rental unit registration and inspection code.

The updates were made after the city's legislative committee held a series of hearings to get input from rental property owners, tenant advocates, property inspectors and others.

The changes add a more precise definition for premises; revise the definition of local property manager to include licensed, bonded or insured companies that provide rental services; modernizes the application process; eliminates a requirement for the city to schedule a public hearing if a property owner appeals a compliance order; clarifies registration posting requirements; and links maintenance standards to the city's nuisance ordinance.

LANDLORD RESPONSIBILITIES

Also, in another action related to rental properties, the council set a public hearing to consider adding landlord responsibilities to city code. It will take place at the council's Nov. 28 meeting.

The new code spells out the steps that will take place when tenant violations occur involving animal control, noise, illegal gambling, drug sales, alcohol and weapons.

Landlords will be required to take steps to prevent repeat violations. If a third offense occurs on their property, they may be required to pay a civil fine of $500. After that, they may be required to pay a fine of up to $1,000 and have their rental registration revoked.

Council members Bob Kuhlman and Batesole, who both own rental property in the city, said the new code borders on being illegal.

Batesole said the Supreme Court recently ruled that landlords have no authority to enter a tenant's living space unless there is an emergency or a court order. He said that means landlords would not know if there was illegal activity going on.

At Kuhlman's request, notices about the hearing for the proposed code will be sent to all rental property owners in the city.

2017 STREET PROJECTS

The council approved a $55,360 engineering agreement for local street overlay projects in the city next year.

City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven called the overlays the "least exciting but most beneficial projects" the city does. They save the city money by keeping streets in good shape without having to completely reconstruct them.

Streets that are on the overlay list are located in the north and northwest part of the city and include Tolena Road, Bay Lane, Center Avenue, Ross Garden, Fluegel Lane, Cherry Lane, Scenic Drive, McCauley Lane, Brigitta Drive, Skyline Drive, Whispering Oaks Drive and Whispering Oaks Court.

The total budget for the projects is $321,000. The money will come from $246,000 in state aid funds and $75,000 from the city's street program paving levy.

As in past years, all streets will be bid as separate bid schedules and the award will be adjusted to meet the available budget.

In related action, the council approved a $48,666 engineering agreement for streets that will be improved using 2017 municipal state aid construction funds.

These streets include 12th Avenue from Jefferson Street to Nokomis Street, Jefferson Street from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue, and 30th Avenue from South Broadway to 22nd Avenue.

The total cost of the state aid projects is estimated at $319,000 and will be paid entirely through state funds.