Council defers assessments on Kenwood Dr.

The Alexandria City Council voted Monday to defer the payment of assessments for two property owners affected by the sewer improvements on Kenwood Dr.

As authorized by the state, cities can defer assessments for homestead properties owned by those 65 years of age or older when it would be a hardship for them to make the payments.

Back in April, the city adopted income levels for those who could seek a deferment: $23,450 for an individual, $26,800 for a family of two and $30,150 for a family of three.

Applicants must not own non-homestead real estate and have less than $10,000 in liquid assets.

Property that's deferred are still subject to a yearly interest rate of 5 percent which is payable when the owner dies, the property is sold or loses its homestead status, or if the city determines there is no more hardship.

Following are other items the council addressed Monday.

FILL THE BOOT

The council issued a special event permit for the Alexandria Fire Department to hold its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association "Fill the Boot" fundraiser on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at the intersection of Third Ave. and Nokomis St.

ANNEXATION REQUESTS

An ordinance that annexed the vacant property belonging to Troy and Malissa Hocum along Karnis Dr. this past May was amended. It now includes a more precise legal description.

In other annexation matters, the council gave final approval to a request to annex a 0.24-acre parcel of unplatted land along Donna Dr. in LaGrand Township that's owned by C and R Investments. The township board waived its right to object to the request.

STREET ASSESSMENTS

Final assessments for the Cardinal Lane improvements were approved. Four parcels in the city and four parcels in LaGrand Township will pay a combined amount of $140,773. The total cost of the project was $194,792.

Also, assessments were approved for the Kenwod Dr. sanitary sewer project. Three property owners will pay a total of $15,000 in assessments. The total cost of the work was $75,151.

JOINT POWERS AGREEMENT

The council updated the joint powers agreement with the West Central Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. Two agencies have been added — the cities of Wadena and Detroit Lakes.

The state made some changes two years ago and Detroit Lakes switched to the Moorhead region. The state has now encouraged Detroit Lakes to move back to Alexandria's area, Region IV.

COURT DATA AGREEMENT

The council updated its agreement for Minnesota Court Data Services. It allows the police department and prosecuting attorneys enhanced access to the state's judicial branch court records.

The state now requires all users to register and get a unique user name and password to access the system. In the past, the city had just one username and password for all city employees.

The change will allow the state to better track who is using the system and how. It will also make access more uniform throughout the state.

DEERWOOD DR. PROJECT

At the requests of residents living along the road, the council is looking into extending sanitary sewer along Deerwood Dr. and paving the street, which is one of the longest gravel roads remaining in the city.

Five properties are located along the street, which is 1,868 feet long and 28 feet wide.

A new sewer main would extend 1,000 feet south from the intersection of Ridgeview Terrace and Scenic Heights Road.

The total cost is estimated at $119,000. City ordinance doesn't provide any portion of new sewer construction to be paid by the city but splitting the cost among the five affected property owners would result in significant assessments.

Without sanitary sewer, the cost would be $109,000 for a 28 foot wide road.

The council referred the matter to the city's budget committee.

PROCLAMATION

The council proclaimed Oct. 23-29 as Professional Women's Week in Alexandria, an event sponsored by the Lakes Area Professional Women. The proclamation notes that women constitute 68 million of the nation's workforce, and women-owned businesses account for 30 percent of all U.S. business, generating $1.4 trillion in sales and employing 7.9 million people.

BOARD OF CANVAS

The council voted to meet as a board of canvas on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. to confirm the results of the Nov. 8 election.