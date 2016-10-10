Firefighters battle garage fire in Alexandria

Alexandria firefighters are at the scene of a garage fire at 3805 Hazel Hill Road SE this afternoon.
When they arrived, flames could be seen from the roof of the garage.
The fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. The Forada Fire Department was called to provide mutual aid.
North Ambulance also responded to the scene.
According to scanner traffic, everyone was able to get out of the garage.
More information will be provided as details become available.
Al Edenloff
