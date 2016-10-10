Assault, 9-year-old daughter was assaulted on school bus somewhere between Ashby and Evansville yesterday, comp stated daughter is always being bullied and a 4th grader had hit her on the bus, Evansville.

Gas leak, strong gas smell, believes coming from house to the north of her, unable to find a gas smell, Carlos thought it might be sewer gas, Carlos.

Door found open, neighbor came home and his neighbor's door is open, he yelled in with no response, door had been locked but appeared it did not close all the way to latch shut, nothing suspicious observed, Evansville.

Harassment, having a dispute and neighbor is playing loud music toward his house, person two agreed to turn his music down, Lowry.

Theft, five horsepower motor taken off his boat that is stored, comp storing his boat at a friend's house and had checked on it before he leaves for Texas and noticed the motor had been stolen, Alex.

Suspicious person, comp stating there was a clown behind the building wearing a clown mask and clown collar around the neck, as well as other clown items, comp wants a call back as well, unable to locate the clown, Nelson.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Criminal damage to property, comp’s vehicle window was cracked by another party at friend's house, comp claims damage was done by person one. comp does not want to press charges but wants person one to pay, informed comp that law enforcement can't force anyone to pay without a report and a judge forces payment, comp said he would call back later and hung up, Carlos.

Fire, single dwelling, house fire, Garfield fireman called the fire in and requested Brandon be paged for mutual aid, Garfield.

Suspicious activity, comp received text from ex saying he wanted to cause trouble, deputies patrolled the area and did not locate the suspect, the liquor store was advised to contact dispatch if the suspect arrives, Miltona.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Shooting complaint, heard approximately five gunshots between her house and the lake, also stated a pickup got stuck in her yard about 25 minutes ago, has left, did not get a description, located area where vehicle drove in ditch, nothing was damaged, searched area and nothing suspicious seen or heard, Alex.

Public assist, comp having issue with daughter wanting to go with father, he has been too intoxicated to take her the last couple weekends and concerned that it will happen again, Osakis.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, Co Rd 16 NW/Co Rd 24 NW, Evansville.

Theft, fishing equipment and other things taken out of storage unit in Forada, items taken between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9, comp will call back with a detailed list of items missing, Alex.

Theft, theft from shed, missing tools, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stating there was a white Cadillac Escalade parked there last night for 45 minutes and that it is there again, person one stated he was sitting in the vehicle using the gas station's Wi-Fi channel, person one was advised per gas station that he needed to move the vehicle, owner of gas station was advised to have a secure Wi-Fi password, Brandon.

Fire, vehicle, vehicle fully engulfed, flat bed tow truck caught fire while traveling down the roadway, appears to have started under the hood, near the firewall, Miltona.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Oct. 7

Telephone calls/harassment, receiving harassing phone calls from a previous client, advised to block number and answered questions.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Check welfare of person, student has been missing school, school requested student be checked on, spoke with mom, student is ill.

Suspicious activity, comp is concerned about the sasquatch being dressed up as a clown, gave comp number to business and advised her to address her concerns to the owner.

Property damage crash, west side of lot, vehicle was struck while parked in the lot by an unknown vehicle,State Hwy 29 S.

Juvenile trouble, handled by school.

Property damage crash, Firestone truck and Envoy, 50th Ave W.

Check welfare of person, mother got phone call from daughter, all she could hear was yelling and is aware of abuse in the home, arrested person one on two Douglas County warrants.

Child abuse, sexual, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Public assist, father and friend would like to come and clean out daughter's apartment tonight, Informed that law enforcement has cleared the house and they are welcome to return.

Juvenile trouble, three juveniles hanging from bridge and running back and forth, did not have description because she was just driving by, checked area, unable to locate.

Child abuse, physical, comp saw female yelling at young boy with no coat, threw him into a white buick telling him to shut the F up.

Check welfare of person, wife called nurse at clinic and is concerned for her husband who is heavily drinking and either at home or wandering around Alexandria, wife is at the family cabin, made contact with person, he was walking and talking, then told officers to leave, advised person two.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, 50th Ave W.

Drug-related activity, two black Chevy Blazers in the lot with a bag of weed right inside the vehicle.

Juvenile trouble, son refused to come home after school, likes to hang out on the trail near Geneva Bible Camp, juvenile was at the residence.

Juvenile trouble, 15-year-old male walking on the side of the road, juvenile transported home and released to grandparents.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, State Hwy 29 S.

911 hangup, caller was yelling at someone in the background and said "never mind" and then hung up.

Suspicious vehicle, asked to move along.

Public assist,

Saturday, Oct. 8

Criminal damage to property, red Impala with tinted windows drove by and shot his window out.

Theft, gas drive off.

Criminal damage to property, vehicle windows were shot out.

Drug-related activity, strong smell of marijuana, unable to locate source of smell, could smell faintly.

Public assist, has questions on how to keep his niece away from a boyfriend they do not like.

Property damage crash, two vehicles, no injuries, 50th Ave W/Hustad St SW.

Public assist, truck rolled into fire hydrant and would like someone to make sure the hydrant is OK, did not appear damaged.

Public assist, needs assistance turning off the 911 redial feature that keeps dialing 911, very intoxicated male called back again stating he can’t breathe, then stated law enforcement better not send anyone.

Check welfare of person, comp wants check on mom and daughter, feels daughter is in a dangerous situation, spoke with both mother and daughter, mother has no urgent concerns for her daughter, advised if either of them need help with anything to call and law enforcement can try to assist.

Drunk, intoxicated male was in the store eating produce.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Shooting complaint, heard one shot then five or six more, in the area of Viking City Park, sat in area and did not hear anything.

Property damage crash, two vehicle crash, no injuries, Birch Ave/Co Rd 82 SE.

Neighbor dispute, ongoing problem that city admin and APD admin are working on, comp came home and neighbors have put a cement barricade across their driveway, will notify admin and city hall of the issue.

Theft, wallet stolen out of purse while eating.

Crash with one vehicle, comp’s car was bumped into with minor damage.

Public assist, comp upset that male party has confederate flag on truck, confirming if it is legal, spoke with all parties involved.

Suspicious person, 10-year-old boy looks lost, was waiting for his dad to pick him up.

Fight/disturbance, neighbor has threatened her, he is at his residence, she does not know his name or his address, advised individual to remain inside his residence for the evening.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.