Alex Fire Department to host open house tonight

The Alexandria Fire Department is hosting an open house tonight, Monday, Oct. 10. The event will take place at the fire station, 302 Fillmore Street, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The open house is being held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9-15.

Many activities are planned including fire station tours, fun house, fingerprinting, pictures with firefighter suits for children and more. Information will also be provided on the D.A.R.E program, Safety Escape House, Alexandria Fire Department Explorers.

The LifeLink helicopter will be display and visitors can visit the fire department's museum.

Events are free and everyone is welcome to attend.