    Alex Fire Department to host open house tonight

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 1:46 p.m.

    The Alexandria Fire Department is hosting an open house tonight, Monday, Oct. 10. The event will take place at the fire station, 302 Fillmore Street, from 5 to 7 p.m.

    The open house is being held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 9-15.

    Many activities are planned including fire station tours, fun house, fingerprinting, pictures with firefighter suits for children and more. Information will also be provided on the D.A.R.E program, Safety Escape House, Alexandria Fire Department Explorers.

    The LifeLink helicopter will be display and visitors can visit the fire department's museum.

    Events are free and everyone is welcome to attend.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
