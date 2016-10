The Miltona Fire Department works to put out a vehicle fire Sunday evening.

The Miltona Fire Department arrives on scene at a vehicle fire Sunday night.

The Miltona Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, near the intersection of County Road 14 and West Miltona Lake Road.

The vehicle was fully engulfed, but the fire department was able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

More information will be added to this story when available.