Fire damages home near Garfield

    By Al Edenloff Today at 5:44 a.m.

    Fire damaged a home near Garfield Saturday night.

    A Garfield firefighter reported a house fire at 6491 39th Ave. NW near Garfield at 8:09 p.m.

    The house was fully engulfed when law enforcement and firefighters arrived on scene.

    When the homeowner, Debra Guenther, arrived, she stated she had a space heater in a bathroom that was left on.

    The Red Cross provided on scene assistance to Guenther.

    The Alexandria and  Brandon Fire Departments provided mutual aid, and North Ambulance and the Garfield First Responders were also on scene.

    According to fire officials, the space heater is the likely cause of the fire.

    Al Edenloff
