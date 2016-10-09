Governor's deer hunting opener returns to Brainerd area

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — Though not as big as the annual Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener, another state tradition to showcase the outdoors will be return to the Brainerd lakes area.

This year's Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be Nov. 3-6 at Breezy Point Resort, hosted by the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

"We're bringing it back home, so to speak," said Matt Kilian, president of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The inaugural event began started 14 years ago at Cragun's Resort on East Gull Lake near Brainerd.

The event is a partnership among Gov. Mark Dayton's office, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Explore Minnesota Tourism and the Pequot Lakes Chamber. The local MDHA chapters are the Blue Water chapter in Pequot Lakes and the Brainerd chapter.

"Gov. Dayton is not a deer hunter, but he supports the event," said Bri Stacklie, MDHA event and publications coordinator who has chaired the event since 2009.

The annual fall event began in 2003 with then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, and this marks the first time it will be hosted in the same area for a second time.

The event aims to promote deer hunting in Minnesota and what that pastime does for both the state's economy and deer population, Stacklie said.

In addition, this year's event showcases the Brainerd lakes area as an outdoors destination, and allows the many chamber members who have outdoor products and services to showcase them, Kilian said.

The deer hunting version is similar to the Governor's Fishing Opener in that both events are for the media and to expose the Brainerd lakes area as a place to do everything outdoors related, said Jenna Crawford, Pequot Lakes Chamber director.

The hunting opener event differs, though, in that more public events, including the chance for about 20 area hunting hosts to take media and dignitaries into the field the opening day of the firearms deer season Nov. 5.

Other features of this year's event include an outdoor expo, where fifth-graders can participate in various events and learn more about hunting. It will also feature free, interactive events in which businesses and organizations can offer live demonstrations.

About 500,000 Minnesotans are expected to participate in the 2016 firearms season.