Manufacturing industry on display

Elizabeth Floer watches as a robot named Baxter places a souvenir from Donnelly Custom Manufacturing onto a target during the Alexandria Tour of Manufacturing on Saturday in Alexandria. Behind Elizabeth is her mother , Kim, who is holding her sister Caroline. Elizabeth's father, Jeremy, works at Donnelly. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press

Alexandria area manufactures opened their doors to the public this week as part of the Alexandria Tour of Industry. This is the fifth year for the tour, part of a national effort to highlight careers in manfacturing and the role manufacturing plays in the economy. Saturday's tours were at Alexandria Industries and Donnelly Custom Manufacturing. Many family members of employees took advantage of the chance to get a better look at how the manufacturing process works and the goods that are produced.