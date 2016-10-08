Lost hiker found safe in Voyageurs National Park

A 33-year-old Eden Prairie, Minn., man was located in good health following a several-hour ordeal after getting lost on hiking trails near the Ash River Visitor Center in Voyageurs National Park on Thursday.

Robert Deutsch called 911 as dusk approached. He had started the hike at 3:30 p.m., and become turned around before calling authorities shortly after 5, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Search crews combed the area by boat, ATV and on foot, and eventually located an uninjured Deutsch at 10:40 p.m.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Border Patrol, National Park Service and Kabetogama Fire/EMS personnel also took part in the search.