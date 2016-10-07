Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, Oct. 6

Property damage crash, vehicle ran into the building, vehicle brakes went out, driver swerved into the building because didn't want to rear end a truck, Brandon.

Harassment, harassment from neighbor, comp was verbally harassed in the parking lot, both persons agreed to leave each other alone.

Fraud, $1,500 loss in Craigslist scam.

Civil matter, comp’s ex recently moved to Brandon, comp reporting she took school pictures package from the Brandon school, she has been giving away the pictures, comp paid for them online and feels they belong to him, comp does not know her new address, person one stated her son brought them home in his backpack and will have the son take them with to his dad's, Brandon.

Property damage crash, person one was pulling into parking spot on Nelson St when her vehicle sideswiped vehicle two, which was legally parked, photos taken, N Nelson St/W Union Ave, Nelson.

Neighbor dispute, property line dispute, person two agreed to stay off person one and three's property, Brandon.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp would like to report a scam, has spoken with attorney general’s office, not out anything, Alex.

Check welfare of person, Stearns County asking for a welfare check on juvenile, person one was located at residence and was well, no concerns for person one's well being, Evansville.

Trespassing complaint, comp reporting a truck parked in the approach to his hunting land and he can't access his land, person two and three had pulled into a private approach located on the west side, were informed of road right of way laws, comp notified, Garfield.

911 hangup, 911 with static in the background, upon call back, same static, no person answered, residence having phone issues, cell number listed with person one if issue continues.

Suspicious activity, comp has noticed over the past week that half her gates have been opened where the animals could get out, Comp just wanted to advise in case her cattle get loose, Carlos.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, Oct. 6

Harassment, comp reporting male came to her workplace.

Property damage crash, minor, McKay Ave.

Check welfare of person, requested a student be checked on, student has not been in school for a few days and they have not been able to make contact with family, checked residence and did not make contact.

Drug disposal, empty drug box in lobby.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Suspicious vehicle, comp states a white Buick Rendezvous has been in their parking lot for three days and is currently occupied by one male, vehicle owner lives at that residence, nothing further.

Civil matter, comp reports sometime in August 2016 a construction company did damage to his truck, construction company moved vehicle after notice was given, vehicle owner and company owner have been in contact but no agreement was made as far as getting damaged fixed.

Suspicious activity, requesting to speak to an officer about some suspicious activity.

Death investigation, male party unresponsive in garage.

Juvenile trouble, incident(s) are occurring outside of school and outside of Alexandria, spoke with student's mother and they are going to discuss this further, if they decide they would like the matter(s) documented, they will call the Sheriff's office.

Personal injury crash, two-vehicle crash, 10th Ave E/Broadway St.

Fight/disturbance, party out with her son who is being combative and is out of meds, given a ride to ER for evaluation.

Drug-related activity, smell of marijuana in the halls, unable to get into building.

Suicide threats, Alex Clinic nurse received call from male that said he was suicidal, she'd like officers to check on him, brought to the ER to be evaluated, made contact with douglas county VA services for follow up.

911 hangup, called back, no answer, history of a mother/daughter domestic at location, misdialed the phone.

Suspicious activity, would like to speak to an officer regarding stuff in the back of the store being moved around, extra patrol request.

Fire, oven fire.

Drunk, male wants to go to ER for detox, transported to St. Cloud detox.

Threats, comp was going to turn the channel on the TV and another resident threatened violence, disagreement over the TV, person two realized he was in the wrong, parties calmed down and separated for the night.

Check welfare of person, employee hasn't showed for work for two days, she has been depressed, did talk to comp last night by phone and said she would be to work today, left message on person one’s phone and awaiting call back, no answer at residence, building manager assisted with entry into apartment, person was fine and sleeping, spoke with her and didn't appear she would be harmful to herself.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.