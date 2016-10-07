Willmar girl charged in threats against school

WILLMAR, Minn. — A Willmar teenager accused of posting a social media bomb threat directed toward the Willmar Public School District faces felony charges for threats of violence and terroristic threats.

The threat, a Facebook post which read, "10 likes & I'll Blow Up Any Willmar School," was reported to a Willmar school resource officer as early as 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, according to the criminal complaint on the charges.

Kaillie Lynn Yanez, 17, pleaded not guilty to the two counts Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court. The threat was posted on a Facebook account under her name.

Yanez has been charged as a juvenile. Court proceedings against 16- and 17-year-old juveniles are public.

The schools did not evacuate Monday, after Willmar police deemed the Facebook post a hoax.

Yanez, a former Willmar Senior High School student, was identified by a school resource officer looking at her Facebook photo, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents claim Yanez admitted to posting the threat and told investigators that she doesn't like school and has thought about burning the learning center.

But she denied having a particular school in mind, having any items to make a bomb or knowing how to make one.