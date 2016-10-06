Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Oct. 5

Juvenile trouble, reporting 14-year-old daughter hit her mom and refuses to get on school bus, spoke with daughter about behavior, Glenwood.

Personal injury crash, head-on collision, Prairie Rd NE/State Hwy 29 N, Carlos.

Littering complaint, comp reporting finding several garbage bags dumped in the public hunting area, info forwarded to DNR, Carlos.

Attempted fraud/scam, comp received another check from Publisher's Clearing House, comp not out any money and did not give any personal info, advised scam, Alex.

Public assist, requesting advice from a deputy in regard to a family member they are having issues with, advised to call when situations arise, email sent out to patrol group in regard some of the activity, Alex.

Threat, reporting a contractor he was working with has sent him a threatening text message, comp just wanted incident on file, Nelson.

Suspicious activity, some railroad ties were dumped on their business property, Alex.

Telephone calls/harassment, comp being harassed on her cell phone and Facebook, Brandon.

Personal injury crash, vehicle off the road, rollover crash, single occupant airlifted from scene to St. Cloud, Brandon.

Criminal damage to property, mailbox damaged, comp thinks a tractor possibly ran them over, Farwell.

Public assist, comp would like to speak with a deputy, she has a question about her neighbor's dogs always in her yard, she has talked to them but still wants to keep it neighborly, she would like to know what else she can do, was advised on next step, Alex.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting a car pulled up to house approximately 30 minutes ago and no one's around it, comp and daughter-in-law have not gone in the house so unsure if someone's in there or not, person one will tow the vehicle in the morning, units searched comp's property and nothing suspicious observed, Nelson.

Theft, stolen boat, called back and found it, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, unoccupied, Geneva access.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Public assist, ER requesting assistance in giving patient a ride home, patient has leg pain.

Suspicious activity, comp works for Tradesman Construction, the locks have been cut off of storage trailers at Casey’s General Store job site, comp currently inventorying his tools, locks cut but nothing missing.

911 hangup, 911 open line call, nothing heard in the background, no answer on callback, child playing with phone, everything okay.

Public assist, comp has questions about her rental property.

Child protection issue, children transported.

Juvenile trouble, concerns about a student's behavior, probation officer spoke with student and student returned to class.

Juvenile trouble, call by phone, student refusing to stay at school, school handled.

Public assist, comp has questions about his property.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Criminal damage to property, comp reporting his vehicle was scratched sometime yesterday.

Property damage crash, Ford Focus was struck by an ATV driven by Boomerang Sports employee, information was exchanged, happened about noon, owner of vehicle one will call back later with info.

Criminal damage to property, Reporting someone used paint to damage the building, will meet an officer at the building.

Shooting complaint, comp heard what she thought sounded like a gun shot by location.

Suspicious activity, bright flash of light then a loud boom to the north of her, did not think it could be fireworks, officer states that it was fireworks.

Suspicious activity, someone knocking on his door, was looking for friend’s apartment.

Harassment, comp reporting male came to her workplace.

Property damage crash, minor crash, S Mckay Ave.