THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — A 7-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday, Oct. 6, while waiting for a school bus 12 miles south of Thief River Falls.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the second-grader as Anthony Fellman in a press conference early Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the boy was waiting with two others to board the south-facing bus on U.S. Highway 59 when he was struck by a northbound 2005 Chrysler Town and Country car.

Twelve other children were on the bus at the time. Authorities said alcohol or drugs were not involved. The State Patrol would not release the name of the person driving the car but said the name would be made available later today.

School officials said classes were going on as usual, but some parents arrived to take their children home. Counseling also was being made available.