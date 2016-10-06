West 50th Ave. in Alexandria to open today

The west side of the intersection of Highway 29 and 50th Avenue in south Alexandria will reopen later today, Thursday.

"We apologize for the delay and thank you for your patience," the Minnesota Department of Transportation stated in a news release.

This week, crews removed material from the old west side ramps and began grading the new ramps. MnDOT expects concrete paving will begin Friday and extend through next week.

In addition to the paving, crews will continue to grade the area near the ramps.

Starting Friday, a short detour for southbound Highway 29 will be set to go up at the roundabout. Crews will pave, repair a section of curb and do some concrete grinding to complete the roundabout.

Southbound traffic will be directed west on the new County Road 28 alignment and back east on the old County Road 28 alignment for about a week.

Motorists on I-94 should expect lane closures under the Highway 29 bridge Friday and Saturday while crews remove the forms on the underside of the bridge. I-94 will remain open, but it will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at times.

Work completed this week:

• Highway 29/50th Ave. reopens.

• West side ramps at I-94/Highway 29 closed.

• Removals and excavation on the west side ramps.

• Final bridge pours (rail work).

Work scheduled for next week:

• Grading and paving near the west side ramps.

• Paving, grinding and curb work near the roundabout.

Traffic impacts next week:

• Highway 29 lane shifts continue (all traffic shifted to the east).

• West side ramps between I-94 and Highway 29 remain closed.

• Intermittent daytime lane closures on I-94.

• Delays possible during peak traffic times.

For more information, go to www.mndot.gov/d4/projects/alexi94hwy29/.