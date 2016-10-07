Sheriff says timekeeping policy 'doesn't work'

Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen has issues with a new timekeeping system recently approved by the county and he shared his concerns with the Douglas County commissioners at Tuesday's board meeting.

"I have two exempt employees who are expected to be on the clock 24 hours a day," Wolbersen told the commissioners. "They knew this when they signed up for the job. They are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and there have been no complaints about that. No one is complaining about it. This system (the new timekeeping system) doesn't work in our department."

At a previous board meeting, Douglas County commissioners approved the new timekeeping system for employees — exempt and non-exempt — that would require them to physically punch in and out using some type of software or time clock system every time they are working.

Wolbersen questioned why exempt employees — those who are paid a salary — are included in the policy.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson also has issues and told commissioners he is unclear how it is going to work in his department as well.

Wolbersen said, "Criminal justice is different. We are public safety employees and are available 24 hours a day. If we get a phone call at 1 o'clock in the morning, we are going to answer it."

Wolbersen and Larson both said that in their line of work, the employees know it is often more than a 40-hour work week and that they knew that going into it. They don't expect extra compensation, Wolbersen said.

As part of the new policy, employees are expected to take unpaid lunch breaks. Wolbersen said his deputies are always working, regardless if they take a break or not. He cited a case when an officer, in a different community, was taking a lunch break at a restaurant and someone went in and shot the officer in the back of the head.

"They are on duty whether they are on a break or not," said Wolbersen. "No lunch breaks will be reflected. They are on duty no matter what."

He reiterated several times that there have been no complaints and that none of his employees feel they are being treated poorly or unfairly.

"Is there a specific issue or specific problem we are trying to solve?" Wolbersen asked. "Has there been conversations on issues that I'm not privy to? If there are issues, I would like an opportunity to discuss them."

Douglas County Board Chair Jim Stratton said that the policy was not being driven by complaints.

"We need a policy in place. It's a tool for our department heads. A tool to help guide employees."

Heather Schlangen, coordinator and human resource director for Douglas County, said the county wanted a system that was more accountable and that there is a need for consistency. At Tuesday's meeting, the board approved the benefits section of the revised personnel policies and procedures, which was presented by Schlangen.

The new timekeeping measure is part of the new policies and procedures, which is why Wolbersen brought forth his concerns.

Commissioner Bev Bales, who voted against the new timekeeping system, said, "This all comes down to micromanagement. It's almost like these employees need an assistant to keep track of everything. It's terrible and it's micromanaging. It's like we distrust our employees."

Commissioner Jerry Johnson doesn't feel that way. He said it wasn't a matter of distrust, but instead it was a way to verify.

Although the timekeeping system was already approved, nothing has been put in place and a total cost is not known.