Erik Petersen decided to take his DJI Phantom 4 camera drone for a spin on Saturday at Inspiration Peak. He launched from high on the peak at 1,750 feet elevation, and the drone rose an additional 380 feet. The drone's 12 megapixel camera captured a magnificent view of the changing fall colors of Inspiration Peak and the surrounding area.