Someplace Safe receives $10,000 grant award

Someplace Safe Douglas Advocacy Office recently received a $10,000 Difference Maker Grant from the Alexandria Area General Fund of the Alexandria Area Community Foundation. These funds will be used to provide crime victims and survivors utilizing Someplace Safe services in Douglas County with emergency items needed as a result of incidents of crime or abuse.

"Due to the nature of victimization, victims and survivors often experience financial strain and hardships," Someplace Safe executive director Sheila Korby said. "The financial support from this project will assist victims of crime to get back on their feet and begin the recovery process after an incident of crime or abuse occurs."

For more information on Someplace Safe services, visit www.someplacesafe.info. If you or someone you know has been victimized by a crime or is in an unhealthy or abusive relationship, call Someplace Safe Douglas Advocacy Office at (320) 763-1995 or contact the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-974-3359.