MNsure divides District 12A candidates

Jeff Backer: The state's online health insurance, MNsure, is a disaster. It's driven up insurance rates 40 to 60 percent, wasted $408 million and changed a good system into a horrible one. The Legislature should repeal it.

Jay McNamar: MNsure hasn't increased health care costs. It's just a place for people to purchase insurance from one of five plans. They can purchase insurance elsewhere, allowing competition in the market. Insurance companies are responsible for the rate increases.

Those are the views candidates for House District 12A gave at a debate on Public Pioneer TV on Sept. 29.

Backer, the Republican incumbent from Browns Valley, repeatedly bashed MNsure as a government-created program that's burdened private insurance companies with rules and regulations. He said Minnesota should dump MNsure and go on the federal exchange program instead.

McNamar, the DFL challenger from Elbow Lake who represented the district from 2012 to 2014 before he was defeated by Backer, said everyone deserves affordable health care and both parties should work toward that goal.

"Instead of complaining about MNsure all the time, why don't we sit down and find a solution to our health care problems?" McNamar said.

"It's real simple — get rid of MNsure and go back to our system that worked before," Backer said.

Campaign contributions also caused a rift.

After McNamar said that he'd call for legislation that would allow candidates to only accept donations raised within their own district, Backer claimed that in the last election, 80 percent of McNamar's campaign dollars were raised by out-of-state groups.

McNamar vehemently disagreed. He said that his children who live out of state contributed to his campaign, but almost all of the money he raised was within his district. "We need a fact check on that," he said. "You'd better get your facts straight."

The candidates shared similar views on local government aid but the issue still triggered a terse exchange.

McNamar supports restoring LGA to 2002 levels. He said the funding helps rural communities by keeping property taxes down and paying for essential services such as fire protection, police, libraries and parks.

Backer said that although the GOP wanted more, legislators were able to work across the aisle and included $22 million for LGA in the tax bill, which was vetoed by Gov. Dayton.

"We asked for $45 million," McNamar said. "We had a surplus of $900 million. You missed the boat. ... In the end we got nothing because people could not get along."

"We missed the boat because of Gov. Dayton," Backer said. "We had a tax bill that was supported by all the GOP in the House and all the DFL in the Senate. ... We did it. The governor failed us."

Buffers

The two had good and bad things to say about new buffer requirements for farmers.

McNamar said he was initially against the idea when Gov. Dayton proposed it because it was a "one-size-fits-all rule." He also was disappointed when a legislative committee did not ask for more input from farmers and landowners when changes were made during a 2015 special session. He added, however, that buffers help water quality and that he was pleased that local Soil and Water Conservation Districts are now overseeing the buffer requirements. "I trust them," he said.

Backer said Dayton waited until the last minute to try to shove through a "very ugly buffer bill," but House Republicans were able to work together and fought off the "very left environmentalists." He said that local control is needed to work with landowners in a commonsense way to establish buffers. "We don't need the DNR in this," he said.

Gas taxes, transportation

When asked whether they supported a gas tax increase to help fund transportation, McNamar said transportation should be funded at a sustainable level of $600 million per year. A combination of gas tax, license fees and sales taxes could be used. He's opposed to bonding for the money.

Backer said he doesn't support a gas tax increase. Instead, he supports using some of the state's surplus to pay for roads and bridges, along with taxes on tires, vehicles and automobile parts.

Backer said the House and Senate approved a bonding bill that provided $700 million for transportation but "seven selfish metro Democrats ruined it for the rest of us" by trying to add light rail into the bill. He said that rural districts such as 12A would pay 50 percent of the operational costs of any light rail expenses.

In response, McNamar said that was a "short-sighted" way of looking at the light rail issue. He said light rail would eliminate traffic congestion so there would be less need for expensive highway projects in the metro area, which would save money for road and bridge projects in rural areas.

Backer said the cost of light rail, $123 million per mile, is too expensive and it would make more sense to invest in roads and bridges.

In closing statements, Backer said he was pro-life, supports the Second Amendment and would work for traditional, rural values. He said he'd stand up against metro interests and make education and fixing roads and bridges a priority.

"What's good for rural Minnesota is good for Minneapolis," he said.

McNamar said the last session was a disappointment with no agreement reached on a tax bill, bonding bill or transportation funding, which he said hurts the whole state economically.

"We need to put our differences aside and work for what's best for all of Minnesota," he said.