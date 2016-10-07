Search
    Stepping out against domestic violence

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Community members take part in last year’s Taking Steps Against Domestic Violence walk. (File photo)

    Community members will be taking a stand against domestic violence on Tuesday, Oct. 11 during Someplace Safe's 10th annual Taking Steps Against Domestic Violence walk.

    After the walk will be supper and speaker Bev Clausen-Kieffer, a domestic abuse survivor.

    "I intend to first of all talk about my childhood, being raised in an extremely violent home, and the effects on me and my siblings," she said. "Also, to talk about how I got into a 22-year marriage that I was verbally abused in, and that effect on me."

    Clausen-Kieffer, who was an executive at Henry's Foods for 25 years, says her intention as a speaker is to provide resources and hope for anyone in the community who is struggling with domestic violence.

    "Hope is something they need," she said. "All victims need that, to know there is hope. Things can change and the world can be different."

    The walk will begin at the Douglas County Courthouse lawn at 5 p.m. Registration begins at 4 p.m. The event is free, and includes a speaker, supper and a T-shirt.

    For more information, contact (320) 762-1995 or susan.k@someplacesafe.info

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
