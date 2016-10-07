Changing hearts and minds about abuse

Silence hides violence. So don't stand by. Stand up and let your voice be heard.

That's the message from organizers of the Domestic Abuse Awareness Luncheon. Sponsored by United Communities Advocating Non-Violence and Someplace Safe, the event is from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

The speaker for the luncheon is Brittany Schneider, the wife of a Lake City police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in 2011.

Attendees can expect to hear a powerful message.

Schneider's 32-year-old husband, Shawn, the father of their three children, died while saving the life of a 17-year-old girl from her abusive boyfriend.

"She'll talk about the impact of it on her and her family," said Chuck Nettestad, UCAN leader. "It affects us all when something like this happens."

The history of the awareness luncheon stretches back 16 years when a group of 100 local men took a pledge to stop domestic violence in the Alexandria area.

Unlike some community causes that fade away over the years, the local UCAN group continues to meet and make a difference in addressing domestic violence.

"We've had good staying power for 16 years," Nettestad said."We have quite a few people involved in UCAN but we need people to keep carrying the torch forward."

Those who are interested in joining UCAN may send an email to peaceinalexandria@hotmail.com. People can also email that address to receive inspirational quotes and advice from UCAN every Monday morning.

The community's support for UCAN and Someplace Safe is still going strong, Nettestad noted. About 250 attend the "Taking Steps Against Domestic Violence" walk and another 230 to 260 go to the luncheon.

"And they're not the same people at both events, so more than 500 people are getting the message that domestic violence is wrong," Nettestad said.

It takes an entire community and a lot of individual volunteers to help stop domestic violence, Nettestad said.

"This is an issue that's not going to be solved overnight," he said. "It will be an ongoing effort."

But Nettestad has seen progress. Just the other day, a local resident spoke with Nettestad and admitted that he was having trouble with anger issues and wanted help.

"Those are the things that make it worthwhile, when you hear that," Nettestad said.

The luncheon is not a fundraiser; UCAN only breaks even on it.

"It's an awareness event," Nettestad said. "We want to get people talking and keep talking about addressing the issue of domestic violence."

Instead of donations, organizers are more interested in getting people to join their effort.

"It's easy to throw money at something but that doesn't solve it," Nettestad said. "We're out to change hearts and minds."

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Those who plan to attend the Domestic Abuse Awareness luncheon are strongly encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time to ensure their spot and help organizers get an accurate head count. Tickets are $15 and are available at Glenwood State Bank in Alexandria. Large groups can reserve a table by emailing peaceinalexandria@hotmail.com.