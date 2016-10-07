Good crop but where to put it?

A combine runs through a field near Leaf Valley last week. Douglas County has benefited from good weather for harvesting. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Wesley Danelke of Urbank, an employee of Pro-Ag Farmers Co-op, runs a machine that fills plastic storage bags with soybeans on the west side of Brandon on Wednesday afternoon. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Most of the soybean crops throughout the area have been harvested, such as in the fied on the left, with most of the corn still remaining in the fields. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Farmers around Douglas County were fortunate to escape some of the heavy rains that have hurt yields and hampered field work in areas just to the south.

With soybean harvest wrapping up and corn harvest just getting started, farmers are seeing good yields and quality on both staple crops.

While yields are good, prices are not, forcing producers to look for storage options in hopes that prices rebound.

"It's a good crop; it's going to be where to put it," said Tony Kokett, manager of the Pro Ag Farmers Co-op in Garfield.

That facility was not taking in any more soybeans this week while the Pro Ag Farmers Co-op in Brandon was bagging soybeans for extra storage.

Evansville farmer Russ Elliott made a trip to South Dakota this week to buy a used grain bagging machine, which puts grain in what looks like big white plastic shrink-wrapped tubes.

"We're planning to bag some corn," Elliott said.

Steve Frericks of the Douglas County Farm Services Agency said some farmers are still sitting on corn from last year's harvest — adding to the storage problem from this year.

He said he has seen soybeans sitting on the ground at some grain elevators as he has driven around Minnesota, a sure sign the facility is full.

Good quality and yield will help offset low prices that have been dragging down the farm economy for months.

"Beans dried down nicely," Frericks said. "Things look good — except for price."

Farmers in Douglas County appeared to be well ahead of the state on the soybean harvest. Statistics from the USDA showed soybean harvest at 40 percent complete in Minnesota as of Oct. 2.

Kokett estimated that Douglas County farmers were more like two-thirds or three-quarters of the way through soybeans before rains bogged things down midweek.

Elliott said he only had one soybean field left when the rains came.

"It's gone pretty smoothly other than some wet mornings with heavy fog and heavy dew," Elliott said. "We're pretty happy with where we are at."

While there were some pockets of hail damage in the area, he said timely rains and a warm summer made for a better than average crop.

Some areas farther south in Minnesota were not so fortunate.

"We haven't had the rains there's been down south," Frericks said.

Soaking rains have kept some fields from being harvested.

"Some of that crop isn't going to come out until it freezes," Kokett said.

Topsoil moisture was rated as excess in 33 percent of Minnesota as of Oct. 2., according to USDA.

But at the same time, 85 percent of the corn crop was rated good to excellent.

"With beans the way they have been, the corn should be just as good," Kokett said.

Initial indications are that the moisture in the corn when harvested should be reasonably low, meaning money won't have to be spent on propane to dry the corn.

That's good for people who use propane to heat their homes.

"The farmers aren't going to be using up all their fuel," Elliott said.