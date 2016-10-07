'We Got Your Back' up and running

The We Got Your Back logo, which will be seen on billboards, signs, merchandise and more. (Contributed)

Jeff Roste (white shirt) takes photos that will be used on the billboard for the We Got Your Back campaign. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)

"We Got Your Back" is up and running and ready for the community to embrace it, according to its creators, Gordie Billmark and Craig McMillan. The website and Facebook page are operational and ready for viewing.

Billmark and McMillan want the public's input, they want community members to share stories, they want this to be a community effort and not just the effort of two guys.

"It is a community project," they said. The idea came from the two Alexandria businessmen several months ago, but is now coming to fruition as a community collaboration. The reason behind the effort is because of the issues facing law enforcement, as well as others who work in public service such as firefighters, EMTs, etc.

Billmark and McMillan felt there was so much disrespect that they wanted to turn it around and get "some positive mojo going instead."

"We don't want to fight against those who protect us," said McMillan. "We want to stand up for something we believe in. This is a way for the silent majority to speak."

Billmark said, "We have an opportunity here to show our support. This is your project, Alexandria community. Let's spread it. Let's make this happen."

The two have hopes that this effort will branch out across the nation and each community will have its own chapter of "We Got Your Back."

Donations are being sought to help spread the support by way of billboards, yard signs, brochures and more. There is more information and a donation page on the website.

Billmark noted that the minimum budget is about $30,000, which will be used for marketing and advertising. McMillan added that 100 percent of the donations go directly to the effort and that "no one is making money from it."

A committee was formed to help Billmark and McMillan and is made up of a web designer, graphic artists, business executives, clergy and media partners. Billmark said that the committee is all volunteer and that everyone has provided free of charge their time and talents to help create "We Got Your Back."

A vision statement for the campaign has been developed and part of it states, "We Got Your Back campaign stands behind our law enforcement personnel and will honor, respect, teach and support our men and women of these courageous professions, as much as humanly possible."

If you have ideas for this campaign or if you would like to join the effort, contact We Got Your Back via email at wegotyourbackusa@gmail.com or visit its website, www.wegotyourbackusa.org, or Facebook page.