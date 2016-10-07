County board highlights

Plenty of action items were approved during the three-hour Douglas County board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Here's a look at some of the approved items:

• Advertising to fill two open positions on the Douglas County Library Board.

• Publishing a summary of the Tobacco Ordinance and set the date and time for the public hearing, which will take place at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

• An excavator/landscaper license for Outdoor Renovations Landscape and Nursery of Underwood.

• Two final plats — one for Idaway, a three-lot plat in Ida Township and one for Randin Ridge, a one-plot lot in Holmes City Township.

• A conditional use permit for Douglas Hines and Nicole Ed-Hines for a one-chair beauty salon and retail boutique in Carlos Township.

• Replacement of two squad cars for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. One of the cars was rear-ended and the other was involved in a crash with deer. The two vehicles, which were both Chevrolet Caprices, will be replaced with sport utility vehicles.

• Hiring of two new centralized accounting technicians, moving one social services accounting technician to a centralized accounting position and changing the name of centralized business office to the Finance Department.

• Filling a child support officer vacancy and any resulting vacancies as a result of filling that position.

• Merging the senior coordinator position with the health insurance counseling position, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.