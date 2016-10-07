Search
    County board highlights

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 12:00 a.m.

    Plenty of action items were approved during the three-hour Douglas County board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4.

    Here's a look at some of the approved items:

    • Advertising to fill two open positions on the Douglas County Library Board.

    • Publishing a summary of the Tobacco Ordinance and set the date and time for the public hearing, which will take place at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

    • An excavator/landscaper license for Outdoor Renovations Landscape and Nursery of Underwood.

    • Two final plats — one for Idaway, a three-lot plat in Ida Township and one for Randin Ridge, a one-plot lot in Holmes City Township.

    • A conditional use permit for Douglas Hines and Nicole Ed-Hines for a one-chair beauty salon and retail boutique in Carlos Township.

    • Replacement of two squad cars for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. One of the cars was rear-ended and the other was involved in a crash with deer. The two vehicles, which were both Chevrolet Caprices, will be replaced with sport utility vehicles.

    • Hiring of two new centralized accounting technicians, moving one social services accounting technician to a centralized accounting position and changing the name of centralized business office to the Finance Department.

    • Filling a child support officer vacancy and any resulting vacancies as a result of filling that position.

    • Merging the senior coordinator position with the health insurance counseling position, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.

    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
