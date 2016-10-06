Search
    UPDATED: Woman injured in rollover

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 7:21 a.m.
    A driver was airlifted after a one-vehicle crash near Millerville. 1 / 2
    A woman is in stable condition after her vehicle rolled Wednesday evening south of Millerville.

    The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Julie Brandsted, 31.

    Brandsted was alone in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer while driving east on Douglas County Road 5 at the intersection of Korkowski Mile Road Northwest

    The Trailblazer left the road and rolled in the ditch, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and injuring Brandsted. Medical and fire personnel were able to pull Brandsted from the Trailblazer. She was flown to St. Cloud Hospital where she was in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

    The cause of the crash was unknown and is being investigated. Agencies responding to the crash included the sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, Millerville First Responders, Millerville Fire, and Life Link III.

    The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
