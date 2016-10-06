UPDATED: Woman injured in rollover

A woman is in stable condition after her vehicle rolled Wednesday evening south of Millerville.

Brandsted was alone in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer while driving east on Douglas County Road 5 at the intersection of Korkowski Mile Road Northwest

The Trailblazer left the road and rolled in the ditch, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and injuring Brandsted. Medical and fire personnel were able to pull Brandsted from the Trailblazer. She was flown to St. Cloud Hospital where she was in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the crash was unknown and is being investigated. Agencies responding to the crash included the sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, Millerville First Responders, Millerville Fire, and Life Link III.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m.