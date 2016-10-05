Search
    One-vehicle crash results in air care response

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 7:45 p.m.
    A driver was airlifted after a one-vehicle crash near Millerville. 1 / 2
    A one-vehicle crash resulted in a person being airlifted Wednesday night. 

    Around 6:15 p.m., reports of the crash came across scanner. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 5 and Korkowski Mile Road NW, about three miles outside of Millerville. 

    Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Millerville Fire Department, the Millerville First Responders and Life Link helicopter. 

    This story will be updated as more information is available.

    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
