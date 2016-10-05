One-vehicle crash results in air care response

A driver was airlifted after a one-vehicle crash near Millerville.

Around 6:15 p.m., reports of the crash came across scanner. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 5 and Korkowski Mile Road NW, about three miles outside of Millerville.

Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Millerville Fire Department, the Millerville First Responders and Life Link helicopter.

This story will be updated as more information is available.