Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Suspicious activity, reporting young man walking on overpass bridge, he is pacing back and forth, has bags with him, person one was dropped off there and trying to get back to Forest Lake area, Was able to contact person one's boyfriend who is coming to pick him up at Pilot gas station, transported person one to gas station, Brandon.

Runaway, comp wants to enter his daughter as a runaway, stated she was at school earlier but has now left, juvenile showed up at school, school to follow up, Garfield.

Suspicious vehicle, Garfield.

Public assist, reporting a female at their store that needs some assistance, transported person one to the Pilot for a bus ticket to be purchased to Fargo, Brandon.

911 hangup, answer on callback stated he was with another 7-year-old and a 9-year-old and no adults, made contact with kids, stated they were trying to dial their dad's number and got law enforcement by mistake, will call parents later to follow up, homeowner pulled in as officer was leaving and spoke with him.

Drug-related activity, new charge for fifth degree drug possession, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Suspicious activity, comp heard three pops in area behind Mi Mexico and Lakewood Apartments, everything looks fine, a light pole is burnt out in area, and could be back fire from older car that left the area.

Fight/disturbance, problems between roommates, female asked to leave property, if she comes back will be arrested for disorderly conduct.

Telephone calls/harassment, comp is getting blackmail messages on his phone.

Criminal damage to property, reporting their window was shot out sometime last night, window is on Hawthorne side.

Juvenile trouble, incident happened the day before.

Child protection issue, received report from Douglas County Social Services.

Check welfare of person, comp stated there's a trailer that has been in their parking lot for a few weeks and would like to know if person is OK, trailer being moved upon arrival.

Juvenile trouble, student not wanting to go to school, handled by school.

Suspicious activity, wishes to speak with an officer about something that happened this morning.

Threats, business received a death threat on their answering machine.

Property damage crash, two vehicle crash, 22nd Ave E/S Broadway St.

Fraud, comp traded his truck for a car, the car has a false lien card, party will not return his calls, spoke with comp about his options in taking care of the matter.

Juvenile trouble, comp stated two kids around age 10 playing on the road.

Personal injury crash, several calls, unknown injuries, 3rd Ave E/Nokomis St.

Suspicious activity, comp wants to see an officer regarding a male in her complex that followed her tonight, comp said person one has been bothering her in and outside of the apartment building, attempted contact with person one, no answer, advised comp to seek an HRO and meet with her management.

Criminal damage to property, unit with lock cut, will pass onto day shift to try and locate owner.

Traveler’s aid, transported person one to the Pilot for a bus ticket to be purchased to Fargo.

