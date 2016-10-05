Head-on crash near Carlos

The head-on crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at Highway 29 and Prairie Road, just south of Carlos Corners.

Law enforcement, fire and first responders were called to a head-on crash near the intersection of Highway 29 N and Prairie Road near Carlos about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The crash involved a 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 88-year-old Charlotte Speed of Wadena, and a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 21-year-old Joel McDonald of Garfield.

Scanner traffic indicated that extrication was needed at the scene and that there were two injuries, one minor.

Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, the Carlos Fire Department and the Carlos First Responders.

