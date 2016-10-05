Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Head-on crash near Carlos

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 8:54 a.m.
    The two vehicles involved in the crash near the intersection of Highway 29 N and Prairie Road were a white Chevy Impala and a red Jeep Wrangler.1 / 2
    The head-on crash occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at Highway 29 and Prairie Road, just south of Carlos Corners.2 / 2

    Law enforcement, fire and first responders were called to a head-on crash near the intersection of Highway 29 N and Prairie Road near Carlos about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

    The crash involved a 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 88-year-old Charlotte Speed of Wadena, and a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 21-year-old Joel McDonald of Garfield.

    Scanner traffic indicated that extrication was needed at the scene and that there were two injuries, one minor.

    Responding to the scene were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, North Ambulance, the Carlos Fire Department and the Carlos First Responders.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrashhighway 29prairie roadcarlos
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement
    randomness