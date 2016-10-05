OUT AND ABOUT: Alexandria students celebrate Homecoming

During Friday’s pep fest, classes competed against each other in a series of games. This one included pushing one person on a scooter, who then used a laundry basket to collect balls and dragged them back to the team’s home base. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Crowds of people pack Broadway in Alexandria for the Homecoming parade Saturday before the football game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Members of the Cardinal football team lead a long line of floats down Broadway during the Homecoming parade Saturday. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

Fans in a packed student section at Alexandria Area High School react between quarters during the Cardinals' 69-20 win over Bemidji on Saturday afternoon. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

The Alexandria student section cheers on the Cardinals after a 56-yard Thomas Anderson touchdown in the first half of the Cardinals' win over Bemidji on homecoming this past Saturday. (Eric Morken | Echo Press)

Homecoming King Will Odland leads the sophomore class in a cheer at the start of Friday’s pep fest at the Alexandria Area High School. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Homecoming week for Alexandria Area High School began Tuesday, Sept. 27 with the crowning of the 2016 Homecoming king and queen, Will Odland and Josie Nelson.

But the fun didn't stop there.

On Friday, high school students traveled to area elementary and middle schools to spread their school spirit to younger students. A pep fest was then held in the AAHS gymnasium, where high school students took part in cheers and various games.

The weekend brought unseasonably warm weather, and with it came high attendance at the Homecoming parade Saturday morning. The football game at 2 p.m. also drew a large crowd, as the Cardinals defeated the Bemidji Lumberjacks 69-20.

The week wrapped up with a Homecoming dance held at the high school on Saturday night.