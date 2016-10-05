OUT AND ABOUT: Alexandria students celebrate Homecoming
Homecoming week for Alexandria Area High School began Tuesday, Sept. 27 with the crowning of the 2016 Homecoming king and queen, Will Odland and Josie Nelson.
But the fun didn't stop there.
On Friday, high school students traveled to area elementary and middle schools to spread their school spirit to younger students. A pep fest was then held in the AAHS gymnasium, where high school students took part in cheers and various games.
The weekend brought unseasonably warm weather, and with it came high attendance at the Homecoming parade Saturday morning. The football game at 2 p.m. also drew a large crowd, as the Cardinals defeated the Bemidji Lumberjacks 69-20.
The week wrapped up with a Homecoming dance held at the high school on Saturday night.