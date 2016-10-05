Douglas County resident wins big

Nathan Chan of Alexandria won $5,000 playing Lucky for Life. Chan claimed the prize on Sept. 23. Jerry's Bar and Grill, 530 County Road 22 in Alexandria, sold the winning ticket. The odds of winning the $5,000 prize were 1 in 143,356.

Lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion. More than $2.6 billion in lottery proceeds have helped the state — more than $1 billion have helped preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment in each of the 87 counties and almost $1.5 billion have helped fund state programs including education, public safety and health and human services.