Candidates for House, Senate, school, county to debate

Here's a chance to learn more about state and local candidates who will be on the ballot this November.

The League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women are sponsoring two nights of candidate debates in Douglas County. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Alexandria Technical and Community College in Room 743. The ATCC is also sponsoring this event.

6 p.m. — House District 8B: Republican Mary Franson vs. Democrat Gail Kulp.

7:15 p.m. — Senate Seat District 8: Republican Bill Ingebrigtsen vs. Democrat Shawn Olson.

8:30 p.m. — Senate Seat District 12: Republican Torrey Westrom vs. Democrat Russ Hinrichs.

The format for the state offices will be debate style, with questions taken from the audience after opening statements.

Thursday, Oct. 20 — Alexandria City Hall chambers. Sponsors are LWM and AAUW.

6:30 p.m. — Douglas County commissioners, Districts 1 and 3. District 1 candidates — Keith Englund and Dick Gulbranson; District 3 candidates — Jerry Raap and Karen Hunt (Hunt will not be able to attend).

8 p.m. — School District 206 Board of Education (one open seat): candidates — Bob Cuniff, Greg Odell, Tom Smith and David Wiener.

The commissioner and school board forums will have all candidates together and they will answer each audience question. Candidates will have space available for campaign materials outside the meeting room.

Other pertinent information:

• No campaign materials will be allowed in the meeting room. That includes candidate signs, T-shirts, buttons, etc.

• Forums will be videotaped for later broadcast on Charter Public Access Channel 181. Unauthorized photography or video will not be allowed.

• Questions will be screened to assure that they are relevant to the office, not repetitious and are not personal attacks.