Senate District 8 candidates have little in common

Those voting in Minnesota Senate District 8 race between incumbent Bill Ingebrigtsen and Shawn Olson have a clear choice to make.

In a Sept. 22 debate on Pioneer Public TV, the two candidates, who are both from Alexandria, disagreed about almost everything — anti-bullying legislation, the government's role in health care, early learning, higher education funding, distribution of wealth and more.

One of the sharpest contrasts came when they were asked whether Minnesota should legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Olson said he's in favor of it. He said cannabis is less addictive than sugar, has more medicinal applications than aspirin and is a victimless drug. He said that in the history of its use, there hasn't been one fatality or overdose associated with it.

Olson added that nationwide, more than 800,000 people are arrested every year for marijuana crimes when law enforcement should be tackling real problem drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin.

Ingebrigtsen, a former Douglas County sheriff, said that even if there are no reported marijuana overdoses, he's seen how it impacts people's personal lives and relationships.

"In this country right now, alcohol and tobacco are the two biggest killers," Ingebrigtsen said. "Why would we add a third one?"

Ingebrigtsen said that in Colorado and Washington, which have legalized marijuana, it's causing nightmares.

In rebuttal, Olson disagreed, saying that marijuana is not a killer drug. He said that by legalizing the drug and taxing it, Colorado has raised more than $150 million for education.

"It is time for this prohibition that has been so costly and deadly to end," Olson said.

In another rebuttal, Ingebrigtsen reiterated the drug's "devastation" and said that Colorado's tax on marijuana to build schools was a shameful disguise.

The two also sparred over whether the Legislature should enact tougher anti-bullying measures.

Ingebrigtsen said that while bullying is a terrible thing, he doesn't support more laws. He said teachers should be given more leeway in dealing with it. "We've strapped the hands of our teachers to control their own classrooms for several years," he said. "Bullying goes on but I see no need for new legislation."

Olson said he's a strong supporter of anti-bullying laws. He said there's a suicide epidemic right now of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender teens that won't stop unless more is done to address bullying. He said he'd support new laws that give schools and teachers the tools they need to be more proactive.

The two clashed over taxing the rich. Olson said most people have no idea of the dangerous disparities in income equality. Poverty is rampant, the middle class is disappearing and the rich are taking it all, he said.

Olson said that the family members who own Walmart make more money than the combined incomes of 40 percent of Americans.

The nation's median income, he added, is at an "absolutely ridiculous" level of $27,000 a year. If elected, Olson said he would only accept a salary of that amount.

Olson said the rich and big corporations should pay their fair share of taxes.

Ingebrigtsen said that entrepreneurs who take a risk and create new jobs should not be penalized for their success. He said that would go against the makeup of the country. He added that government is already over-taxing and over-regulating businesses.

When asked their top priorities for the next session, Ingebrigtsen said he would work with DFLers on addressing those struggling with severe, persistent mental illness by making more medical beds available.

Olson said he'd work on fixing roads, bridges and crumbling infrastructure. He said the government is not addressing critical issues like transportation because career politicians have been catering to special interests and big money rather than regular people. If elected, Olson said he'd only serve two terms.

In rebuttal, Ingebrigtsen said that the bonding bill he supported contained $800 million for roads and bridges but failed to pass after DFLers insisted on adding light rail. "The DFL let rural Minnesota down," he said.

Olson responded by saying that federal money would have paid 90 percent of light rail's cost. "We don't need excuses," he added. "We need actual results. We need to get things done. People are tired of disfunction in government."

Other issues: educational vouchers — Olson opposes, Ingebrigtsen supports; providing early childhood education for 4-year-olds — Olson supports, Ingebrigtsen opposes; and Affordable Health Care Act — Olson supports, Ingebrigtsen wants to repeal MNsure.

The two did, however, see eye-to-eye on gun rights. Both strongly oppose additional gun control laws.

Ingebrigtsen said there are more than 20,000 gun laws nationwide and new restrictions aren't needed. He touted his A-plus rating with the NRA.

Olson described himself as a "pro-gun progressive" who believes that the right to bear arms is not only in the Second Amendment but is included in the Bill of Rights to protect all the other amendments.