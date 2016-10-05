Adding to the tourist town feeling

Mike Bendel (left) and Paul Bendel check over a sign for Diamond Jim's in Nelson before installation. (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Mike (left) and Paul Bendel install a new halo-lit LED sign at Diamond Jim's in Nelson on Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)

Sugar Shack owner Tracy Ford (center) had her signs custom-made by Affordable Sign Service, run by Mike Bendel (left) and Paul Bendel (right). (Jeff Beach / Echo Press)

Two summers ago, Tracy Ford was shopping for a new sign for the Sugar Shack when she moved to a new spot on Broadway in downtown Alexandria.

"I wanted something that would grab somebody's attention," Ford said.

While price shopping, she went to Affordable Sign Service in Alexandria, run by brothers Paul and Mike Bendel.

"I went there with my crazy idea and he said, 'I think we can do this.'" The crazy idea resulted in a three-dimensional ice cream cone, lollipop and letters formed from what looks like frosting. Affordable Sign Service made the sign by hand, cutting out pieces of foam, hand-painting them and layering them for the look Ford wanted.

"Kids always see the sign and make their parents stop," Ford said.

But it's not just kids who notice. Other business owners took notice, too.

"Now that we've started doing them, everyone wants it that way," Paul Bendel said.

Brothers Mike Bendel and Paul Bendel are partners in Affordable Sign Service, with offices in Alexandria and St. Cloud.

The company works mostly in a 60-mile radius of Alexandria and St. Cloud, but their work includes a holiday light display for Minnesota State University Moorhead and lobby and conference rooms signs for corporate clients in the Twin Cities.

In downtown Alexandria, they've done new signs in recent months for businesses including Hello Beautiful and Potomac Bead Co. A new sign for Art With a Purpose on Broadway will be going up in a couple of weeks.

The eye-catching signs "really make it feel like a tourist town," Paul said.

The company also does lighted signs, digital displays, vehicle wraps, billboards and awnings.

Their sandblasted wood signs, with the Carlos Creek State Park being one example, have been popular with resorts or businesses wanting a Northwoods Minnesota feel. They also make the signs that greet people as they enter the towns of Garfield, Brandon and Villard, along with housing complexes and lakeside neighborhoods.

A new "halo-lit" sign for Diamond Jim's in Nelson just went up.

While the company also still does a lot of more simple signs, a more-involved project may be from four to eight weeks in the making.

"We try for a unique look on everything," Paul said.

The brothers are originally from Madison, Minnesota, and both attended a sign-making school in Detroit Lakes in the era before computers.

After operating independent businesses in Alexandria and St. Cloud, they started teaming on some projects in 2009 and eventually created one company.

Mike runs the Alexandria office and Paul works out of St. Cloud and they keep a shop in Nelson for storage and to work on bigger projects.

The two men are the only full-time employees of Affordable Sign Service, though they need to hire extra help for installations.

Paul said his 15-year-old son, Parker, was mostly full-time over the summer and son, Jett, 9, also likes to help out.

Like the Sugar Shack project, the Bendels can work with customers through the idea and design phase, providing computer models of what the sign and mounting structures will look like.

With the new sign and moving from just off Broadway to the more visible location on Broadway, Ford says her sales have tripled.

"Signs do make a huge difference," Paul said. "It lets people know they're serious about their business."