Report cites poor weather in helicopter crash

A North Memorial Air Care helicopter crashed into the trees along Lake Winona in Alexandria on Sept. 17. (Lowell Anderson / Echo Press)

Weather played a major role in the helicopter crash that injured three crew members last month in Alexandria, according to an initial report on the investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board released an initial report that says the North Memorial Health Care helicopter had clouds forming below it just before it crashed about 2 a.m. Sept. 17.

The crew was in Brainerd when it was contacted about 1 a.m. to fly to the Douglas County Hospital to pick up a patient for transfer. The flight left Brainerd at 1:35 a.m., the report says.

The pilot, identified previously as Joshua Jones, was about 20 minutes from Alexandria when he noticed clouds quickly forming beneath the helicopter. He intended to divert to the Alexandria Municipal Airport to land there using his instruments instead of landing at the hospital.

The report indicates the pilot missed the approach and then tried to use the "go around" function of the helicopter's autopilot.

Then, while approaching the airport, "the helicopter made an uncommanded left bank followed by a right bank. The pilot attempted to counteract the bank by applying opposite cyclic control."

The helicopter crashed into a wooded area behind a residential neighborhood on the eastern shore of Lake Winona, just north of the airport.

The wreckage of the Agusta S.p.A A109S helicopter was pulled from the wooded area and moved to the Twin Cities as the crash investigation continues.

Weather records from the Alexandria airport cited in the report say visibility was still at 9 miles at 2:01 a.m., just six minutes before the crash, with broken clouds at 400 feet, a temperature and dew point both at 57 degrees. By 2:09 a.m., visibility had dropped to 4 miles.

Mike Slack, a former NASA senior aerospace engineer and a licensed pilot who specializes in aviation law at the Slack and Davis law firm in Texas, said trying to land a helicopter at night in such weather conditions would be a challenge for any helicopter pilot.

Slack said that with the dew point and temperature at the same point, that makes the conditions ripe for fog.

When the pilot saw clouds below him before reaching Alexandria, "it was not a good situation at that point," Slack said in an interview.

Slack said air ambulance crashes often result in fatalities.

"Fortunately, it was a survivable impact," Slack said.

The three crew members injured in the crash were identified as Jones, 47, flight nurse Scott Scepaniak, 44, and flight paramedic Miles Weske, 34.

All three were taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment. There were no patients on board.

Weske was the most seriously injured. He had multiples surgeries on his spine, as well as to repair his broken femur. He will undergo an additional surgery in a few weeks to repair his broken ankle, as the swelling is currently too severe to operate.

Weske was still in critical condition as of Monday, according to North Memorial. Jones and Scepaniak have been discharged.

The National Transportation Safety Board will complete a more detailed report, but it is not known when it will be issued.