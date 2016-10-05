Hospital breaks ground on expansion project

The Douglas County Hospital is expanding once again. This time, the expansion — at a cost of about $15 million — will take place within the hospital's surgery center.

Groundbreaking on the project took place last Friday, Sept. 30.

"We are very proud of the work that has already begun," said CEO of the hospital, Carl Vaagenes. The project is expected to last about 18 months, putting the tentative completion in February 2018, said Vaagenes. He noted that during the construction and remodel, the hospital will not lose any operating room space and will run the surgery center as normal.

Since 2012, there has been a 38 percent increase in patients requiring surgical and endoscopy services, he said, which is why there was a need to expand.

Currently, the surgery center consists of six operating rooms, outpatient pre-op and post-op care area, a post anesthesia care unit, an endoscopy unit and consulting outpatient clinics. There are approximately 5,000 surgeries performed at the Douglas County Hospital each year in the surgery center. After the project is complete, there will be an additional four operating rooms and eight pre- and post-op rooms, among others (see fact box).

Vaagenes said the expansion and remodel project is primarily geared toward patients in need of surgical services, as well as those in need of same-day procedures. The project, he said, will allow for better surgical start times, more procedures to be done at optimal times, more space in procedure rooms to allow for additional equipment and staff to perform more complex cases.

Of the approximate $15 million cost, $5.8 million of the construction work will be completed by local and regional vendors, said Vaagenes, while 14 of the 18 contractors who were awarded work are also local and regional contractors. During the 18-month estimated time frame it will take to complete the project, there will be approximately 400 workers helping to complete the project.

The total square footage added on and remodeled as part of this project is 33,309 square feet — 7,682 square feet is new and the rest is remodeled.

"We are excited to be moving forward with our expansion and remodel project," said Vaagenes.

OVERVIEW OF SCOPE OF PROJECT

4 new operating rooms (6 existing).

8 new pre-op and post-op rooms.

Expanded central sterilizing department space.

New connecting corridor from surgery lobby to main corridor allowing for enhanced patient privacy and confidentiality.

RENOVATIONS WILL INCLUDE:

Expansion of specialty clinic space with 22 new exam rooms to support service line growth and goal of expanded cardiology services

Upgrading of endoscopy procedure rooms to promote better patient experience of care

Upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to maintain optimal climate control for patient and provider comfort

Remodel of outreach clinic space to promote better patient experience of care